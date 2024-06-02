Florida woman arrested after failed attempt to carjack elderly couple in Ormond Beach: Police

article

A Jacksonville woman is behind bars after a failed attempt to carjack an elderly couple in Ormond Beach Saturday morning, police said.

Around 10:50 a.m., Ormond Beach Police said they arrived at the Exxon gas station at 1622 N US Hwy 1 in response to a report of a stolen car.

They found one of the car's occupants holding onto the leg of 36-year-old Marvette Perry to prevent her from escaping, police said. Another person on the scene withdrew a gun, later putting it away when it appeared Perry was unarmed.

According to police, Perry initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody with several charges, including carjacking, burglary with assault, and resisting an officer.

The owners of the car were not injured in the incident.