Florida woman arrested after she steals ambulance from children's hospital: Deputies

A Fort Myers woman is behind bars after she allegedly stole an ambulance at a Florida children's hospital on Thursday, deputies said.

Deputies arrived at the Golisano Children's Hospital in response to a stolen ambulance early Thursday morning.

The ambulance was tracked through a GPS system at the RaceTrac Gas Station on Summerlin Road, where the driver, 31-year-old Ariel Marchan-Le Quire was confronted by deputies.

Quire allegedly fled from the gas station, driving recklessly, drifting across lanes and at one point almost flipping the ambulance, deputies said.

During the pursuit, Quire pulled over but then sped off with the emergency lights on as a deputy approached the car.

The ambulance stopped in the middle of South Tamiami Trail and Island Park Road, where Quire was arrested.

She was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding, and theft of emergency equipment.