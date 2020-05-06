Florida woman arrested after leading police on high-speed chase; child pulled from car's back seat

Police in South Florida arrested a woman after she led them on a high-speed chase, with a child in the back seat.

According to WSVN, the pursuit began Wednesday afternoon in Hollywood, near Fort Lauderdale, after police spotted a black sedan matching the description to a vehicle connected to a string of robberies in the area.

The driver refused to stop and led police onto I-95, driving from Broward County into Miami-Dade County.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop, pushing the sedan against a guard rail as cop cars surrounded it.

Aerial video shows police removing a woman from the driver's seat and putting her in handcuffs.

They then broke the back window and pulled a child out of the car.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, but told WSVN they were bringing some of the robbery victims to the scene of the crash to possibly identify her and put her at the scene of the crimes.