Florida woman accused of making false 911 call about a child drowning

Two Florida deputies were hurt after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a 911 call about a reported drowning child at a home in Deltona, which turned out to be a false report, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Fabiola Robles called 911 on June 8 to report that her neighbor's kid "is drowning right now." That call prompted deputies, police officers, paramedics, and other first responders to rush to the home.

First responders rushed to the backyard of the neighbor's home and found no one drowning -- only kids playing in an inflatable waterslide, the sheriff's office said in a news release. There was no pool or other body of water.

While en route to the house, two Volusia County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a crash after their patrol vehicle was struck by another driver, VSO said. Both deputies were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Robles told deputies that she thought she heard someone yelling that they were dying, but did not actually see anyone struggling to swim or drowning before she called 911, the report said.

She was later arrested and booked into jail on a charge of misuse of 911, a third-degree felony, and released after posting a $5,000 bond, the news release said.

The neighbor told deputies that Robles had shouted at the children earlier in the day for playing too loudly, the report said.

"Robles had no good faith reason to believe a child was drowning, and intentionally reported false information," read the probable cause statement.