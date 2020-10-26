Florida will "fall back" on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends

article

Get ready to gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1st.

Florida will 'fall back' an hour, meaning residents will get an extra hour of sleep.

Most electronic devices automatically set back an hour but some clocks will have to manually be changed.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says we can expect sunrise on November 1st at 6:37 a.m. and then sunset at 5:39 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time will begin again in 2021 at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14th.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Daylight Saving Time last 238 days -- or about 65 percent of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918.

Previously, Senator Rubio reintroduced the 'Sunshine Protection Act,' which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. This reportedly reflects the Florida legislature's 2018 enactment of year-round Daylight Saving Time. However, the change will not apply until there is a change in the federal statute.

Eleven other states — Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Arkansas, Alabama, and Wyoming — have passed similar laws.

Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott also introduced legislation earlier this year that would keep the United States in Daylight Saving Time through November 7, 2021. They said that this will allow one year of stability for families who are already dealing with disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

