Florida welcomes three new baby panthers, officials say

The Brief Florida is welcoming a new litter containing three absolutely adorable panther kittens. Over the past 33 years, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) panther team has sampled 527 kittens, providing valuable insight and data. The survival rate for Florida panther kittens to make it to one-year-old is only 32%.



Florida is welcoming a new litter containing three absolutely adorable panther kittens.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) panther team recently had the chance to meet the kittens during an assessment, which offers valuable insight and data for researchers.

Meet the 3 kittens

What we know:

The three new kittens are being called K525, K526 and K527. FWC officials said the kittens are all between 2-to-4-weeks-old.

The three kittens come from mother FP269, who FWC said lost all three kittens from her previous litter when they were killed by a black bear.

Florida has welcomed three new baby panthers: K525, K526 and K527. (Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

What's the purpose of the assessments?

What they're saying:

The panther team said the assessments are conducted when the kittens are 2-to-4-weeks-old.

Biologists use data from the mother’s GPS collar to determine when she leaves the den to hunt. They then quickly locate the den and begin to evaluate each kitten.

Biologists collect data, including sex and weight, and then de-worm and microchip the kittens. A biopsy sample is also taken for genetic assessment.

How many panther kittens are there in Florida?

By the numbers:

Over the past 33 years, the FWC panther team said they have sampled 527 kittens.

Officials said the survival rate for Florida panther kittens to make it to one-year-old is only 32%.

What you can do:

FWC said residents can support Florida panther research and conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate or through donations to the Florida Panther Fund by clicking here.

