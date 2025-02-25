Florida voters push for insurance reform amendment to lower costs, prevent dropped coverage

The Brief Floridians are pushing for a constitutional amendment to stop insurers from dropping coverage and require rate reductions for claim-free policyholders. The petition needs over 891,000 signatures to make the 2026 ballot, with a 60% vote required for approval. If passed, the changes would take effect on January 1, 2027.



Florida residents have faced skyrocketing home and auto insurance costs for years, with home insurance rates rising 55% in the last six years, according to LendingTree.

Proposed amendment seeks to reform all types of insurance

What we know:

Many Florida homeowners have struggled with insurers dropping coverage or demanding expensive upgrades, such as new roofs, before renewing policies.

A proposed constitutional amendment aims to prevent insurers from canceling policies for customers who have not violated their terms and would require a 4% premium reduction for those who haven’t filed a claim in the past year. The amendment would apply to all types of insurance, including home and auto.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much opposition the amendment will face from the insurance industry and lawmakers.

Critics may argue that forcing insurers to renew policies and lower rates could lead to higher costs elsewhere or limit insurance availability. It is also uncertain how quickly supporters will gather the necessary 891,000 signatures to place the amendment on the ballot and whether it will receive the 60% voter approval needed to pass in the 2026 election.

The backstory:

Insurance costs have been a top concern for Floridians, with rising rates affecting homeowners, renters, and businesses alike.

A study by Insurify found Florida has the highest homeowner’s insurance rates in the country, while auto insurance costs are 46% higher than the national average. Many residents have called on lawmakers to take action, but with little relief in sight, voters are now pushing for change through the amendment process.

What they're saying:

Kailee Gaul, whose parents were recently dropped by their insurance company, described their struggles.

"A, being dropped and B, having to shell out a ton of money that was very unexpected was a huge issue."

The Florida Constitutional Amendment Network's Chris Wills, who authored the amendment, emphasized that this is not a partisan issue but a people issue.

"Folks are jockeying and arguing amongst each other instead of fighting for the average everyday Floridian family."

Supporters like Ashley Bixler see the proposal as necessary relief, saying, "It’s probably a good protection for people."

What's next:

To get on the ballot, the amendment needs over 891,000 signatures. If it qualifies, Florida voters will decide its fate in November 2026. If approved by at least 60% of voters, the new insurance rules would take effect on January 1, 2027.

