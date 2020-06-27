Florida visitor suspected of spreading virus on return to New York

article

Health officials are investigating whether someone returning to the New York City area from Florida spread the coronavirus at a high school graduation in suburban Westchester County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the investigation on Saturday after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut enacted 14-day traveler quarantines to try to check the spread of the virus.

A person “who had recently traveled to Florida and attended the ceremony subsequently began showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “Since then, four more individuals who attended the ceremony and had contact with the first positive case have also tested positive.”

It’s suspected the infections occurred at a “drive in” graduation ceremony at Horace Greeley High School or at a related event a week ago in Chappaqua, New York, officials said. Anyone who attended the graduation is expected to self-quarantine until July 5, they said.

A message was left on Saturday seeking comment from school district officials.