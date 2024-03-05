Florida University closes DEI office, eliminates 13 positions, moves $5M to comply with state rules

The University of Florida has closed its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office and eliminated at least 13 positions to comply with new state education regulations.

"To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors," the University of Florida said in a memo, which was also posted online.

Thirteen positions and 15 administrative appointments have been eliminated, the memo said, and DEI-specific contracts were halted. Approximately $5 million set aside for DEI initiatives, including salaries and expenditures, would be reallocated to a faculty recruitment fund through the Office of the Provost, the University said.

In 2023, the Florida Legislature passed a bill that would prevent public money from being used on DEI programs. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed that bill into law.

"DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a March 1 post on X in response to a screenshot of UF's memo from The Alligator, the independent, student-owned newspaper at UF.

In January, The State Board of Education passed "strict regulations" that prohibited public funding – state and federal dollars – from being used towards DEI programs, activities, and policies at Florida colleges.

"The rule adopted by the Board defined, for the first time, DEI and affirmatively prohibits FCS institutions from using state or federal funds to administer programs that categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment," the Board said in a news release.

UF said employees would receive 12 weeks severance, and that impacted employees would be encouraged to apply for other open positions.

"Finally, the University of Florida is – and will always be – unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation. The University of Florida is an elite institution because of our incredible faculty who are committed to teaching, discovering, and serving," UF said.