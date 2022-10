A vehicle fire is blocking southbound traffic on the Florida Turnpike near Canoe Creek Road Monday morning.

Crews have since put out the fire, but the area remains closed at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to take US-192 eastbound to Holopaw and travel southbound onto US 441 to Yeehaw Junction, and then get back onto the Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.