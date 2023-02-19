Florida trooper hurt in hit-and-run crash on I-75, officials say

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver accused of crashing into a trooper's patrol car during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 early Sunday.

The collision happened just before 2 a.m. at mile marker 102, near Collier Boulevard in Naples. FHP said the trooper had stopped his patrol vehicle on the side of the road and had its emergency lights on when an unknown, dark-colored car struck the trooper's driver-side door and did not stop.

The trooper sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information regarding the suspect car is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers.