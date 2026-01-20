Florida triple-murder suspect avoided trial in prior case, received outpatient mental health treatment instead

The Brief A man accused of killing three tourists he didn’t know over the weekend had shot someone in the past. He was released to the public after being found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity. Records show the State Attorney’s Office agreed to a plea deal that allowed the defendant to skip a jury trial and get outpatient treatment.



Authorities on Monday identified three men who were fatally shot in what police described as a random attack in Kissimmee, as questions grow about why the suspect was free despite a prior attempted murder case.

Police said Douglas and Robert Kraft, and James Puchan were visiting the area for a car show when they were shot and killed over the weekend. Investigators said the men were shot multiple times in an apparent unprovoked attack.

New audio of shooting

New Details:

In audio provided to FOX 35 by someone living near the shooting, you hear 19 gunshots. Those are the shots that killed those three tourists over the weekend.

Deputies were still on scene Tuesday gathering evidence from the home of the accused shooter, Ahmad Bojeh.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29

Why Bojeh was out

Dig deeper:

This wasn’t Ahmad Bojeh’s first time being accused of trying to kill someone. He was arrested in 2021 for shooting up a Wawa gas station near his house. A man was hit several times and nearly killed and Lutfulla Normatov’s car was hit nine times.

"The person shoots once in public who knows he's gonna shoot again," Normatov told FOX 35 Reporter Marie Edinger over the weekend.

Bojeh spent less than a year and a half locked up. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The State Attorney’s Office and Bojeh’s defense attorney agreed to skip a jury trial and let a judge make the ruling solo. They also stipulated for Bojeh to get outpatient treatment instead of being committed to a State Mental Health Facility.

A former judge weighs in

What they're saying:

Belvin Perry Jr. used to be the Chief Judge in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit, which includes Orange and Osceola counties.

He says insanity pleas are very difficult to win and are seldom "bought" by juries.

Judge Perry Jr. told Edinger, Bojeh could plead insanity again, and seek outpatient treatment a second time. But he says it’s more likely that Bojeh winds up committed involuntarily this time.

"Some expert, in my opinion, would be hard-pressed to come in with that factual basis, saying that he doesn't pose a danger to himself or others," said Perry Jr.

If Bojeh is committed to a behavioral health institution, his status there would be reviewed every year until a court finds him "cured" of his mental illness.

Other troubles in the Bojeh family

In a letter to a judge in 2020, Bojeh’s father wrote that one of Bojeh’s brothers sought treatment at that same facility for bipolar schizoaffective disorder, saying, "He spends most of his time in the garage screaming, sometimes laughing. You can’t open a discussion with him."

In another letter to a judge, Jihad Bojeh wrote that his son, "has been sitting home since 2014. He has no income or any source of support. I am the only one who is taking care of him. My income is very limited. I support my wife, she’s sick, no work, no income."

A neighbor of the Bojeh family also told FOX 35’s Ahmad Bojeh’s mother had fallen extremely ill a few years ago.

Bojeh himself had other run-ins with law enforcement as well. As an 18-year-old, he was already on probation for drug charges when he was arrested yet again for possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Deputies caught him when they tracked stolen goods to his home. At that time, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said he was a suspect in several burglaries that happened within walking distance of his home.

Park Place Statement

Park Place told FOX 35 in a statement, "While confidentiality prevents us from discussing specific cases, we want to ensure the public we will cooperate with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

Park Place Behavioral Health Care is committed to providing high quality, ethical care, and we take seriously the well-being of all who are in our care and our community."