AG Uthmeier blames 2022 release of current triple-murder suspect on 'lack of fight' by prosecutors

The Brief Attorney General James Uthmeier said the 2022 release of a man currently behind bars for three murders is due to a state attorney not putting up a fight regarding an insanity defense. Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, is accused of killing three people in Kissimmee on Jan. 17. State Attorney Monique Worrell asserts that Bojeh's case was fully litigated at trial.



The Florida Attorney General claims the 2022 release of a man currently accused of premeditated murder for a triple homicide was the result of a state attorney not putting up a fight regarding an insanity defense.

What we know:

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, is accused of killing three people in Kissimmee on Jan. 17.

Two of the victims have been identified as Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan, and his brother Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio. Next of kin has been notified for both men. The third victim is identified as James Puchan, 68, a friend from Ohio.

Officials said Bojeh made his first court appearance and was denied bond.

Following Bojeh's arrest, FOX 35 learned that he was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery and two counts of criminal mischief in 2021.

Bojeh was acquitted on the charges after an insanity plea.

That’s an affirmative defense, meaning Bojeh and his attorney admit he committed the crime. However, the statute explains, because of a mental illness, he either didn’t understand the consequences or didn’t know what he did was wrong.

Attempt to change the law

Attorney General James Uthmeier has been advocating for changing the law concerning the insanity defense.

The doctor evaluating Bojeh found at the time of that plea, he no longer met the criteria for involuntary commitment to a state mental institution, which requires a "substantial likelihood the defendant will inflict serious bodily harm on himself or another person."



"At the end of the day, we need dangerous people, we need murderers, we need violent offenders locked up and away from our children, away from society as long as possible," Uthmeier said in an interview for FOX 35's Garrett Wymer.

In a Jan 19 X post, Uthmeier accused State Attorney Monique Worrell of not putting up a fight against Bojeh's insanity plea as why he was acquitted.

"It appears she didn’t put up a fight to Bojeh’s use of the insanity defense, and he was allowed to go free," Uthmeier's post said.

Following this case, Worrell, Florida State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, was suspended in 2023 by Gov. Ron DeSantis for "neglect of duty and incompetence."

"Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties," DeSantis' statement said.

The other side:

In a Jan. 19 statement to FOX 35, Worrell asserts that Bojeh's case was fully litigated at trial.

"The Attorney General’s claim shows he fundamentally misunderstands both the facts and the law. This case was fully litigated at trial — where the court, not the prosecutor, determined the outcome after hearing evidence and expert testimony," Worrell said.

"Suggesting that a prosecutor failed to "put up a fight" because a judge ruled a defendant incompetent reflects a fundamental lack of understanding of how the criminal legal system works," Worell's statement continued. "Prosecutors argue cases within the confines of the law. Judges decide them. The fact that someone running to be the state’s top attorney would seek to politicize the tragic deaths of three people is shameful and further evidence that he is unfit for the role of Attorney General. Prosecutors are obligated to follow the law, not manufacture outcomes to satisfy political narratives. Undermining judicial decisions for political gain weakens public trust in the justice system and disrespects the victims and their families."

In 2024, Worrell was elected back, defeating Andrew Bain, who DeSantis appointed to replace her.

"I remain committed to having a serious conversation on how we can address the real issues — and that would be the inadequacies in how the system responds to offenses involving people with severe mental illness, not on misrepresenting court proceedings for political attention," Worrell said.