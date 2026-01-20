'A random, tragic act': 3 tourists dead in 'senseless' Kissimmee shooting

The Brief Three men killed in a Kissimmee shooting on Jan. 17 were someone's husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. Their families issued a joint statement, saying the shooting was a random and tragic act. The men were in Kissimmee attending a Mecum Car Show.



Three men visiting from the mid-west were killed in what the sheriff called "horrific and senseless murders."

Authorities don't believe the shooting was premeditated, and the family of the deceased said the suspect didn't interact with the men before the shooting occurred.

3 killed in Kissimmee shooting

The backstory:

Three men visiting from Michigan and Ohio and staying in a Kissimmee rental home were shot and killed on Jan. 17.

Brothers Robert Luis Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio and their friend James Puchan, 68, from Ohio were in Kissimmee attending a Mecum Car Show.

While waiting for help with rental car trouble and preparing to travel home, the men were approached by an unknown person.

The three men were shot and killed by Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, who lived in the area, the Osceola County Sheriff's office said.

"There were no known interactions between the men and this individual prior to the event; they were then approached and senselessly murdered. This was a random, tragic act," the Kraft brothers and Puchan's family said.

Their families issued a statement on behalf of their spouses, fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, and friends.

"These three wonderful men did not deserve this. Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words. We ask for privacy, prayers, and respect as we mourn and begin to process this tragedy," the family said in a joint statement.

Who is Ahmad Bojeh?

What we know:

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, is accused of killing three people in Kissimmee on Jan. 17.

The Osceola County Sheriff says it was premeditated, but that he didn't know the victims.

Following Bojeh's arrest, FOX 35 learned that he was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery and two counts of criminal mischief in 2021.

Bojeh was acquitted on the charges after an insanity plea.

That’s an affirmative defense, meaning Bojeh and his attorney admit he committed the crime. However, the statute explains, because of a mental illness, he either didn’t understand the consequences or didn’t know what he did was wrong.

Following his release, court records said Bojeh lived with his parents in their home on Indian Point Circle. The court also approved outpatient mental health treatment rather than committing Bojeh to a state mental health facility, ruling that he did not meet the legal standard of being "manifestly dangerous" at the time.

Officials said Bojeh made his first court appearance and was denied bond.

What we don't know:

Former Ninth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said insanity pleas are rarely successful and noted that Bojeh could again pursue such a defense. However, Perry said it would be more difficult this time to argue that Bojeh does not pose a danger to himself or others.

"If committed, that commitment would be reviewed annually until a court determines he is no longer mentally ill," Perry said.