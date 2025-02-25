Florida teens charged with murder in deadly drug deal, father arrested in connection

article

The Brief Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, planned to rob 22-year-old Juan German-Garo Jr. of marijuana but ended up killing him during the transaction, leading to their arrests and murder charges. The 16-year-old’s father, Charles Jackson Jr., was arrested for tampering with evidence and accessory to first-degree murder after instructing his son to hide from law enforcement. Authorities are still searching for the murder weapon, a Draco pistol, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to its recovery.



Two juveniles and one of their fathers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man that occurred on Sunday.

Shots fired in Frostproof

What we know:

On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, around 5:08 p.m. Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a possible shooting on Washington Terrace in Frostproof.

When first responders arrived, they found 22-year-old Juan German-Garo, Jr. in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and, a few moments later was declared deceased by Polk County Fire Rescue.

When PCSO arrived at the scene, deputies located two large bags of marijuana inside the victim’s vehicle. Witnesses gave descriptions of two suspects to detectives.

Detectives later located the 15-year-old suspect who initially stated he had no knowledge of the crime. However, detectives located the red sweatshirt, shoes and backpack described by witnesses in the 15-year-old's home which led him to admit to the crime.

The 15-year-old suspect stated that he and his friend, the 16-year-old suspect, met with the victim to purchase weed and his friend was the one who shot the victim multiple times.

Detectives then worked to locate the 16-year-old.

Suspects ordered marijuana from the victim…on an app

The backstory:

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the 15-year-old suspect and the 16-year-old suspect ordered marijuana from the victim on an app.

The two suspects told the victim they planned to purchase about 400-dollars worth of weed from him. However, their plan was never to pay for it. They planned to rob the victim.

"They clearly conspired and worked together to rob this guy because they didn’t have $400 to buy marijuana," Sheriff Judd said. "They intended all along to rob him when he got there and that’s exactly what they did."

Search for the 16-year-old leads to father's arrest

37-year-old Charles Jackson Jr. | CREDIT: PCSO

What we know:

PCSO detectives sought assistance from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after discovering that the 16-year-old’s father, 37-year-old Charles Jackson Jr., resided in Avon Park.

Detectives interviewed Jackson Jr. at his home on Monday, Feb. 25, 2025, where he admitted to seeing Sheriff Judd’s news conference. He also confessed to texting his son, urging him to run and hide since law enforcement was searching for him.

16-year-old surrenders

Later that day, at approximately 3:00 PM, the 16-year-old voluntarily surrendered at the PCSO Southeast District substation in Lake Wales.

Both teens charged with murder

15-year-old suspect:

New charges:

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Criminal history:

He was arrested for criminal mischief to a vehicle in 2021.

16-year-old suspect:

New charges:

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Criminal history:

He was arrested in 2022 for juvenile in possession of a weapon.

"Anyone who says dealing drugs like marijuana is a low-level and nonviolent crime need look no further than this situation. Now a young man is dead and two young men have thrown their lives away, and their three families will never be the same.", Sheriff Judd stated during a press conference.

Father of 16-year-old suspect:

New charges:

Charles Jackson Jr. was arrested for tampering with evidence [for deleting the text messages between him and his son], and accessory to first degree murder.

Criminal history:

His criminal history includes 25 previous felonies and 14 previous misdemeanors, and he has been to state prison two times based on convictions for battery on the elderly, simple battery, fleeing to elude law enforcement, and grand theft.

Search for the murder weapon continues

What we don't know:

The firearm used in the murder of German-Garo Jr. has not yet been recovered. It is a Draco pistol, resembling an AK-47 without a stock.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this weapon is urged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery, and all tips remain completely anonymous.

