Florida teens accused of stealing pizza delivery driver's vehicle; two pizzas recovered

article

Two Florida teenagers were arrested after apparently stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle on Sunday, while that driver was out delivering a pizza order, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Police said in a Facebook post that the delivery driver was out making a delivery in Gainesville when two people – a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old – apparently hopped in and took the vehicle.

A deputy later located the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, police said. The deputy then conducted a successful P.I.T. maneuver as the driver attempted to drive onto northbound Interstate 75.

Both teenagers were detained.

One teen was booked into juvenile detention under suspicion of grand theft, no valid driver's license, and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer. The other was booked under suspicion of grand theft.

Advertisement

Two pizzas were found in the back of the vehicle, police said.