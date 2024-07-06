Florida teen takes grandmother's gun, shoots into car with 4 people inside in Ormond Beach: Deputies

article

An 18-year-old from Florida is accused of using his grandmother's gun to shoot into a car containing four people in Ormond Beach.

Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Dylan Preis, who allegedly had a falling out with the driver of the car, which prompted the shooting.

Several victims told deputies they were in front of 1062 George Andersen St when someone fired at them several times. The bullet holes in the car show that the occupants narrowly missed being struck at the head or chest level, deputies said.

Preis was later identified as a suspect in the shooting and initially denied any involvement in the incident. He later confessed, admitting to having a recent falling out with the driver of the car he shot into.

He told deputies he used his grandmother's gun for the shooting.

Preis is facing multiple charges, including one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, four counts of firing into a car, and one count of criminal mischief. He was also found to be in violation of his juvenile probation.

He is currently in the Volusia County Jail being held on bond.