Florida teen threatened middle school shooting, police say

A 14-year-old student was arrested after Ocala police said they made a shooting threat toward a middle school.

The threat occurred over Snapchat on January 20, according to the Ocala Police Department. Police were alerted that the shooting threat was directed at Howard Middle School.

After officials conducted an investigation, officers took the teen into custody on February 1.

The teen faces a felony charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.