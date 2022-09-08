Florida teen honored for helping friends who were struck by lightning

McKenzie McCord was in tears after being reunited with the Brevard County first responders who saved her life.

"It's good seeing you guys, seeing the people who saved my life," she said.

The 12-year-old was with her 14-year-old friend, Lori Leer, in June when both were struck by lightning.



"I went out in the cul-de-sac, and they went to go to the back, so I went to go run – that’s when a flash happened, I just get up, and they’re both face down, said Ava Wiedmann, who was with them. She called 911 and performed CPR until rescue crews arrived.

"Thank you so much, Ava," said Leer.

Nearly three months later, the girls met the paramedics and Brevard County deputies who responded to their call. Ava was rewarded with a special certificate and challenge coins to recognize her life-saving work.

Now, all three girls are urging everyone to learn CPR.

"For sure learn it. It is something that will come in handy."