2 children struck by lightning in Brevard County, officials say

FOX 35 News has a crew gathering information following reports that two children were struck by lightning in Brevard County.

First responders raced to the scene at a home on Via Salerno Court in Merritt Island where they treated and transported the victims. Witnesses said they saw the children under a tree when a storm passed over them that produced lightning.

Don Walker, with Brevard County Emergency Management, tells FOX 35 that a 14-year-old was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando and a 12-year-old was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. We have a crew at the scene, and we will continue to update this developing story here and on the FOX 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m.