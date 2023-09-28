Florida teen dies, father injured after both struck by lightning during hunting excursion: Deputies

article

A Florida teenager has died after she and her father were struck by lightning while out hunting on Wednesday during a storm, deputies said.

Baylee Holbrook, 16, and her father were out hunting when lightning struck a tree, hitting them. Her father lost consciousness and when he awoke, he saw his daughter was not breathing, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

She was taken to the HCA Florida Putnam Hospital where she was stabilized enough to be taken to a trauma center where she was listed in critical condition.

Deputies said Holbrook peacefully passed away Thursday morning surrounded by her family.

The Putnam County School District is holding a gathering at the C.L. 6th Grade Center in Palatka for the community to pray, fellowship, and remember the teen from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.