Florida teen collecting toys for children in hospital this holiday season

Teddy’s Giant Heart Project is collecting toys for children at Orlando Health’s Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital this holiday season.

Lake County teenager Teddy Pentz is collecting toys for children who will be at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children this Christmas. He’s collected about 200 toys so far, and he’ll be donating the toys on December 11.

"I love that those children get to experience joy. Even though they are in the hospital, even though they may be having a tough time, the fact that they wake up on Christmas with big smiles on their faces makes all of this worth it," said Krista Pentz, Teddy’s mother.

Teddy and his mom started "Teddy’s Giant Heart Project" several years ago, and it has gotten bigger and bigger over the years.

"I never thought I'd be able to do this," said Teddy.

"I think the first year we had 30 toys," added Krista. "It just grew from there."

If you would like to donate, they’re collecting toys until Sunday. You can find their Amazon Wish List here.

The duo that are making their spirits bright this holiday season can’t believe the generosity of their friends, neighbors, and strangers.

"It’s amazing. I love it," said Teddy.

"It is," added Krista. "It really shows that their heart is in the right place. Our county has always been so kind, and it makes me proud to live here."

Teddy’s Giant Heart Project has been spreading joy in Central Florida not only around the holidays but throughout the year too by bringing food to first responders and also leaving gift cards for servers at restaurants. They’re hoping to spread a little holiday cheer this Christmas.

"I don’t think it matters how old you are. You could be 15, you could be 30, you could be older or younger," said Krista. "Open your heart and make a difference in someone’s life."