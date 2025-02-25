Florida teen brings gun to school, arrested after photo circulates on social media

article

The Brief A 14-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student was arrested after a photo circulated on social media showing him holding a gun in a Matanzas High School bathroom during a basketball game. Surveillance footage confirmed his presence, and a search warrant for his phone later revealed multiple photos of him with the firearm at the school; he was arrested twice, first for resisting an officer and later for exhibiting a weapon on school property. The firearm has not been recovered, and authorities are urging anyone with information to submit a tip.



Middle school student brings gun to high school basketball game

What we know:

On January 31, a school resource deputy at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast was alerted of a photo circulating social media showing a student holding a handgun in a school bathroom.

Several students were able to identify the suspect as a student at Indian Trails Middle School.

The Matanzas High School resource deputy reviewed surveillance footage from the MHS basketball game with the Indian Trails Middle School resource deputy.

In the footage, deputies observed the 14-year-old suspect wearing the same clothing from the photo and entering the bathroom several times during the game. At one point, the suspect entered the bathroom with three other ITMS students, who then ran out of the bathroom minutes later.

The suspect was informed of the ongoing investigation and that deputies were applying for a search warrant for his cell phone. He refused to hand over his phone, instead attempting to leave the room. After continuing to resist the deputies' directions, the suspect was placed in handcuffs.

He was arrested for Resisting an Officer with Violence and was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing, where the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice directed that he be released to a parent.

Further investigation revealed that one of the students who had entered the bathroom with the suspect saw him lift his shirt to reveal the gun, prompting the students to flee.

On Feb. 14, a search warrant for the suspect’s phone was executed by the FCSO Digital Forensics Unit, uncovering multiple photos of him with the firearm. The images were confirmed to have been taken at Matanzas High School during the basketball game.

Detectives determined that the suspect had told other students he no longer had the gun and had disposed of it.

On Feb. 19, he was arrested again, this time for the exhibition of a weapon on school property. After being processed, he was transferred to the Volusia County Juvenile Detention Center.

"You will be arrested"

What they're saying:

"If you bring a weapon onto school grounds, you will be arrested," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "I commend the students who spoke up. In this case, ‘see something, say something’ may have prevented a tragedy. Parents, we have a zero-tolerance policy, so it’s critical that you monitor your child’s activities and social media."

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore also emphasized the district’s commitment to safety, stating, "We will collaborate with the FCSO to identify and prosecute individuals who commit crimes on our campuses, whether during school hours or at public events."

Weapon not yet recovered

What we don't know:

The firearm has not been recovered. Authorities urge anyone with information on its whereabouts to submit a tip by calling 386-313-4911, emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com, using the FCSO app or website, or reporting through the FortifyFL app at getfortifyfl.com.

