Teen accused of attacking Matanzas High teacher's aide pleads no contest to aggravated battery charge

A Florida teenager accused of attacking a teacher's aide at Matanzas High School entered a plea of no contest to his charge of felony aggravated battery on Monday, according to court records.

Entering a plea of no contest means the suspect does not contest the criminal charge they are facing.

The charge stems from an incident that happened at the Palm Coast school back in February.

According to the Flagler Sheriff's Office, the then 17-year-old student was arrested after he physically attacked a teacher's aide on campus. The boy allegedly became upset after having his Nintendo Switch gaming console taken from him during class. The brutal attack was captured on the school's surveillance camera.

It showed the teen – who is approximately 6 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds – rushing toward the school employee and pushing her several feet, knocking her unconscious on the floor. He is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman at least 15 times in the back and head, deputies said.

She was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

The teen remains in the Flagler County jail on a $1 million bond.