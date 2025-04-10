Florida teacher to lose job for calling student by 'preferred' name: Latest updates

The Brief A Florida high school teacher is set to lose her job after allegedly addressing a student by a name other than their legal one, according to Brevard Public Schools. This incident seems to be the first case in which an educator will be let go due to Florida's policy, which mandates written parental consent for using a student's preferred name instead of their legal name. FOX 35 News has learned the teacher is still active in the classroom, but her ten-month contract is set to expire in May. School officials said the teacher's contract will not be renewed for the next school year, pending resolution of the issue with the state.



A Florida high school teacher is set to lose her job after allegedly addressing a student by a name other than their legal one, according to Brevard Public Schools.

This incident seems to be the first case in which an educator will be let go due to Florida's policy, which mandates written parental consent for using a student's preferred name instead of their legal name.

What happened?

What we know:

The parents of a Satellite High School student contacted the district after learning that a teacher had been referring to their child by a different name – not their legal name – without their consent, Brevard Public Schools confirmed in a statement to FOX 35 News.

FOX 35 News has received confirmation that the teacher's name is Melissa Calhoun.

The district stated that it had launched an investigation, and Calhoun received a letter of reprimand after admitting to knowingly failing to comply with Florida statute.

Calhoun's contract will not be renewed for the next school year pending resolution of the issue with the state, which plans to review her teaching certificate, the district confirmed.

What name did the teacher allegedly call the student?

What we don't know:

The school district did not disclose the name the student was being called.

FOX 35 News has learned Calhoun is still active in the classroom, but her 10-month contract is set to expire in May.

‘This directly violates state law’

What they're saying:

In a statement, Brevard Public Schools spokesperson, Yvette Cruz, said the incident "directly violates state law" and emphasized that the school district supports parents' rights to be the primary decision-makers in their children's lives.

"Teachers, like all employees, are expected to follow the law," Cruz said. "At BPS our focus is on education – teachers are here to teach and support students academically. Our job is to work in partnership with parents and guardians to ensure student success," Cruz added.

What is Florida's policy regarding student names?

Big picture view:

In 2023, the Florida Department of Education approved a new rule that requires school districts to develop a form to obtain written parental permission for the use of student nicknames other than their legal names, in response to Florida Statute 1000.071, or House Bill 1069.

Here is what that form looks like for Brevard Public Schools:

It reads: "Florida Statute 1000.071 provides the authority for the State Board of Education to adopt rules to implement statutes. In June 2023, the Florida State Board of Education approved changes to Rule 6A1.0955 stating that school districts will adopt policy and procedures to address "provisions for parents to specify the use of any deviation from their child’s legal name in school. School districts will develop a form to obtain parental consent along with any required documentation, as appropriate."

