Florida substitute teacher arrested after video surfaces of her inciting students to fight, deputies say

A substitute teacher in Florida was arrested after she allegedly incited and enabled middle school students to fight, according to deputies.

The arrest came after parents showed a video of the incident to school resource officers during a parent conference, officials said.

What we know:

On April 16, the parent of a LaBelle Middle School student informed school staff and deputies about a video on her child’s cellphone that allegedly showed an altercation between students during class the previous day.

The video showed a student being restrained by Ty’Asia Holmes, a substitute teacher, while another student taunted her. Both girls could be heard arguing, and Holmes is heard telling them to stop and to settle the dispute outside of school at the "park."

Ty’Asia Holmes (Credit: Hendry County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said Holmes also allowed one of her students in the classroom to call another classroom teacher directly to request the student seen shouting in the video, to be sent to her room where this confrontation would take place.

There was no physical contact between the students, but the actions seen on the video were "those of intimidation and physical threat," deputies said.

Holmes was found to have conspired with the students to facilitate an opportunity for a fight to occur, according to authorities.

She was arrested on two counts of child neglect and eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Holmes was taken to the Hendry County jail and later released after posting a $35,000 bond.

‘I am disgusted’

What they're saying:

"I am disgusted and appalled at the behavior of this substitute teacher", Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said in a statement. "Schools should be a safe place for children and staff." Sheriff Whidden added, "We will continue to work closely with the schools to ensure their safety".

