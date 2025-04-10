Florida suspects face 100s of charges, high-speed chase ties to major identity theft scheme: FHP

article

The Brief Two suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase on I-4 led troopers to uncover over 300 stolen identities, credit card information, and fraudulent documents inside their vehicle. Tristen Dixon and Melyssa Dray now face 310 counts each of identity theft-related charges, with investigators pursuing further evidence from a seized laptop.



A high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 4 Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of two suspects believed to be at the center of a large-scale identity theft operation involving hundreds of stolen credit card records and personal information.

Driving 91 mph in a 60 mph zone

What we know:

According to arrest reports filed by the Florida Highway Patrol, Trooper C. Bonanno attempted to stop a tan Chevrolet Malibu traveling at 91 mph in a 60 mph zone near mile marker 75 on I-4 East around 3:20 p.m. on April 8. The driver, identified as Tristen Steven Dixon, 27, of Florida, allegedly fled the traffic stop, weaving through traffic at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

As the pursuit continued, troopers said Dixon exited the interstate and collided with three civilian vehicles before fleeing again. The suspect’s vehicle sustained visible front-end damage during the crashes. Troopers later attempted a PIT maneuver near Orange Blossom Trail and I-4, causing the vehicle to spin out. However, Dixon allegedly continued driving briefly in the wrong direction before re-entering the interstate and exiting again at West Kaley Street.

The pursuit ended in a parking lot at 490 E. South Street in downtown Orlando, where Dixon and a female passenger, identified as Melyssa Ann Dray, 38, allegedly fled on foot.

Troopers apprehended both suspects without further incident.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered an excessive amount of stolen personal information, including approximately 200 hotel receipts with victim names, dates of birth, and full credit card numbers. Officers also recovered handwritten notebooks containing at least 100 entries of credit card data, fake identification, and a laptop believed to contain additional personal information. Investigators estimate the total count of stolen identities and credit card data to be more than 300.

Facing multiple felony charges and 310 counts each

By the numbers:

Dixon and Dray now face multiple felony charges. Dixon is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and speeding more than 30 mph over the limit.

Both suspects face 310 counts each of fraudulent use of personal identification, unlawful possession of more than 10 stolen credit cards, and trafficking in credit cards.

Authorities believe Dixon may have been employed at a hotel, using his access to clone and steal credit card information from guests. Among the victims were state employees, firefighters, police officers, and healthcare workers, officials said. A fake medical badge with Dray’s photo was also found in her luggage, along with mail and other documents tied to various individuals.

Dixon was treated for minor injuries at Orlando Regional Medical Center before being booked into the Orange County Jail. Dray refused medical treatment and was also transported to the jail.

What's next:

Troopers said they are seeking a warrant to search the seized laptop for further evidence. The investigation remains ongoing.

