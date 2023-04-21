Florida students plan walkout as governor is set to sign Protection of Children Act

Students in Florida are planning to walk out of high school and college classes at noon Friday to protest government censorship when it comes to history, culture and identities.

They say lawmakers are trying to target and censor Black, queer, and trans people.

The walkout comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill that would block minors from attending certain drag shows. Some are concerned that could also affect pride parades.

Orlando’s pride parade fest is normally held in October at Lake Eola and while organizers say it will go on as planned, it may look a little different than in years past.



In 2022, it brought in more than 200,000 people and $25 million to the local economy. After DeSantis signs SB 1438 – the Protection of Children Act – organizers say they may have to adjust their normal celebration, but it will go on nonetheless.

According to the bill, children cannot be allowed into "adult live performances" if they are "without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for the age of the child present."

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast canceled its parade planned for this weekend in Port St. Lucie and the rest of the festival is now restricted to adults 21 and older who will have to prove their age to security.