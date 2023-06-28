Florida State House seats in Lake, Osceola draw candidates

article

With Rep. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, and Rep. Kristen Arrington, D-Kissimmee, running for the Senate in 2024, two more candidates have emerged to seek their House seats.

Clermont Republican Michael Levine opened a campaign account this week to try to succeed Truenow in Lake County’s House District 26, according to the state Division of Elections website. Levine joined Republican Addie Owens in the race.

Meanwhile, Democrat Jacqueline Centeno opened an account to try to succeed Arrington in Osceola County’s House District 46. Also in the race are Republicans Michael Cruz and Christian De La Torre.