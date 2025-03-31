Florida special congressional elections test GOP strongholds in Central Florida, Pandhandle

The Brief Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts are holding special elections Tuesday to replace Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz. Republicans are favored, but Democrats hope strong fundraising will make the races more competitive. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in the 6th District and 8 p.m. ET in the 1st, with results expected soon after.



Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts are holding special elections on Tuesday to replace Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. ET

What we know:

Special elections in Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts will be held Tuesday to replace Republican former U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz.

The elections will take place in Republican strongholds, but Democrats hope strong fundraising efforts could make the races more competitive than previous elections. In the 1st District, Republican Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, faces Democrat Gay Valimont, a gun control activist. In the 6th District, Republican state Sen. Randy Fine is up against Democrat Josh Weil, a public school educator.

What we don't know:

While Republicans have historically dominated these districts, it remains to be seen whether increased Democratic fundraising will translate into a closer race. Additionally, it is unclear whether issues surrounding the candidates—such as Waltz’s Signal chat controversy — will have any effect on voter turnout or results.

The backstory:

Gaetz resigned to pursue a nomination for U.S. attorney general, though he later withdrew amid ethical and legal scrutiny. Waltz left Congress to serve as White House national security adviser. Both districts have long supported Republican candidates, with Trump receiving around 65%-68% of the vote in 2024.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who’s running in the 1st District, and state Sen. Randy Fine in the 6th District have both campaigned as staunch allies of the president, who endorsed them in the primary.

Democrats Gay Valimont in the 1st District and Josh Weil in the 6th District have both far outraised and outspent their Trump-backed Republican competitors, in districts the president won by 30 points or more in 2024.

What they're saying:

Many Republican voters appear unconcerned about the Signal app controversy involving Waltz, despite it making headlines. Meanwhile, Democratic challengers are emphasizing fundraising success and voter engagement in an effort to shake up what has traditionally been a one-sided race.

When Are Polls Open?:

Polls open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET in the 6th District and 8 a.m. ET in the 1st District, with voting closing at 7 p.m. ET in the 6th District and 8 p.m. ET in the 1st District.

Election night results are expected to come in quickly, with the first votes likely reported minutes after polls close. Recounts could be triggered if the margin is within 0.5%, but history suggests that will be unlikely.

