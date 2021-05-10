Florida Silver Alert issued for missing Belleview woman, 80

article

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued out of Marion County for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Betty Jean Gregg was last seen early Sunday evening at a home located at 8995 Southeast 124th Lane in Belleview. She is driving a grey/midnight blue 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage bearing Florida handicap tag No. Z1HZF.

Authorities said her credit card has recently been used in the area of Valdosta, Georgia. Gregg has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, her family tells the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Gregg is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blue/green eyes and silver hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

