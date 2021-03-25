Florida senators to consider raising unemployment benefits

article

A Senate committee next week will consider a proposal that would raise maximum state unemployment benefits to $375 a week, an issue that has drawn heavy attention during the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to massive layoffs.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee is scheduled Monday to take up a bill (SB 1906), filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, that would make the change.

The state’s current maximum benefit is $275 a week, among the lowest amounts in the nation.

MORE NEWS: Florida to lower vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18+ next month

While many people who lost jobs during the past year have received additional federal benefits, the pandemic has led to widespread calls for increasing the state maximum amount.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.