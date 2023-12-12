Florida school grades 2023: See the Department of Education's grades for all Florida schools by county

School grades are in!

The Florida Department of Education recently released its official school grades this week, a tool that helps measure each school's performance year over year.

For the 2022-23 school year, grades were based on four achievement components (English, math, science and social studies), a middle school acceleration component, and components for graduation rate and college and career acceleration, according to the Florida Department of Education. These components are worth up to 100 points toward the overall calculation.

This year, however, grades only serve as baseline data and do not carry a penalty since the state transitioned to using progress monitoring instead of high-stakes testing, according to a press release from Marion County Public Schools.

A full list of Florida elementary, middle and high schools in Florida and their grades is available below.

How Florida Department of Education determines school grades

The attached document below is an explainer from the state about how it determines grades for every school, including components and their respective weights.

How Central Florida school districts measured up in 2023

Volusia County

Volusia County Schools maintained a B grade, and over half its schools earned an A or B rating, according to a press release from the county. No schools received a D or F grade.

Seminole County

Seminole County Public Schools earned an A rating again for the 2022-23 school year, according to a press release. The district is ranked No. 1 compared to Central Florida districts.

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools moved up to a B rating, according to a press release from the county.

Flagler County

Flagler County Schools earned a B rating, according to a press release from the county.

"As a district, though we have opportunities for improvement, we are moving in the right direction. I am confident that we will continue to improve academic achievement," Superintendent LaShakia Moore said.

Alachua County

Alachua County Public Schools congratulated its schools for boosting or maintaining A-grade status. The district as a whole earned a B grade.

Florida school grades 2023

Here's a look at all the school grades from the Florida Department of Education for 2022-23. It's important to note that these grades are informational baseline grades, and do not carry a penalty.

To see this year's grade, first find your school or district near the left side of the document (sorted alphabetically), and then move over to the "Informational Baseline Grade 2023" column. Grades from past years become available as you move right.

Florida school district grades

Florida elementary school grades

Florida middle school grades

Florida high school grades

Florida combination school grades

Click here for more information from the Florida Department of Education.