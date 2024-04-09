Florida school district denies motion to ban political flags

Osceola County school board members denied a motion looking to ban political flags in schools during a regular school board meeting Tuesday.

Concerned parents and community members took the podium during public comment to either air grievances or express support for the move.

Mother Laura McAdams, who supports the flag resolution, addressed the board and said, "What will it take for you to understand the vast majority of people are offended?"

Kevin Parker, who is against the resolution said, "You are erasing diversity by putting through this resolution, so I urge you to please vote down on this resolution."

Board member Jon Arguelo, who represents District 3 said, "You want to know why this district is so bad? It's not because teachers aren't working hard. It’s not because people in this room don't care. Cowards manage this district from protecting your kids at all costs."

Arguelo started the resolution. It looks to ban all flags, badges, or stickers in schools except for the American flag and the Florida state flag.

Another public commenter in support of the resolution said, "The only flag that should be displayed in any taxpayer-funded building should be the American flag or the State of Florida flag. Everything else should be banned. If not, you're gonna start seeing every flag under the sun in here. You [could] have Nazi flag. You want that in your schools?"

The resolution does allow for temporary exceptions if the symbols are for educational purposes.

It said in part, "Special interest flags have invited more controversy than conviction and more division than discussion, without adding to the educational environment or outcomes."

Steven Wells, chairman to the Osceola County Democratic Party said, "From what we’ve seen and what I’ve experienced as an educator both here, and in Osceola County, they don’t cause a division."