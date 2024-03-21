168 DeLand High School students to retake ACT after school makes scheduling error

Nearly 170 DeLand High School students will need to retake the ACT after the school scheduled the test on the wrong day, a spokesperson for Volusia County Schools confirmed to FOX 35.

Principal Michael DeGirolmo shared the news with parents of the 168 students impacted in a message this week, and also took responsibility for the mishap.

"Due to a scheduling error made by school administration all tests had to be invalidated," the message said. "Please accept my sincere apologies for the mistake that occurred during the testing process. As the responsible party, I take full ownership of this error."

The school district said the test was taken outside the testing window, which is set by ACT Test officials.

Students can retake the standardized test, which is used for college admission and scholarships, on April 2, 3 or 4.

"I value the trust that you place in our school, and I am committed to ensuring a seamless testing experience going forward," the message added. "If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me and I will be happy to discuss those with you."