Here are the 10 best airlines in 2024: study

Ahead of booking your next trip, consider examining which airline suits your needs most effectively.

WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the best airlines in 2024. It analyzed data from nine of the largest US airlines and one regional carrier, across 13 important metrics, including cost, canceled flights, delays, entertainment options and mishandled baggage reports.

Here are the findings.

Top 10 best airlines, per WalletHub study

Alaska Airlines SkyWest Airlines Spirit Airlines Delta Airlines United Airlines JetBlue Airways Hawaiian Airlines American Airlines Frontier Airlines Southwest Airlines

Delta Airlines emerges as the top choice for reliability, boasting the lowest rates of cancellations, delays, mishandled luggage, and denied boardings according to the key findings.

Delta and JetBlue were recognized as the most comfortable airlines, with JetBlue taking the lead in providing an exceptional in-flight experience, including complimentary amenities like Wi-Fi, additional legroom, and free snacks and beverages.

For travelers seeking budget-friendly options, Spirit Airlines emerged as the top choice for affordability, as indicated by the study. Additionally, Spirit was recognized as the safest airline of 2024, with Alaska Airlines earning an honorable mention for safety.