Deadly crash closes portion of John Young Parkway in Osceola County: FHP

A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Osceola County Tuesday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on N John Young Parkway north of Ball Park Road in Kissimmee.

The crash involved a Hyundai Veloster, a Mazda CX-30 and Ford F-250, an FHP spokesperson said in a statement.

According to evidence at the scene, the Hyundai was traveling northbound on N John Young Parkway, behind the Mazda as the Ford was traveling southbound in an outer lane.

The Mazda began slowing down for traffic ahead but the driver of the Hyundai failed to do so and crashed into the back of the SUV, troopers said.

That driver then swerved to the left and entered the southbound lanes, in the direct path of the Ford, causing the Ford to strike the side of the Hyundai.

The Hyundai driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Mazda – a 17-year-old girl from Kissimmee – remained on scene and was not taken to a hospital.

The Ford driver – a 62-year-old Orlando man – was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

All southbound lanes and the inside northbound lane of N John Young Parkway.is currently closed in the area.