Florida school administrator under investigation by district after 12-year-old claims she choked him

The Lake County Public School District is investigating an incident with one of its middle school administrative employees, where a 12-year-old boy said he was choked.

What we know:

The Lake County Public School District is investigating an incident involving a middle school administrator accused of choking 12-year-old Ky’lin Williams at Eustis Middle School. The alleged altercation occurred after Ky’lin called his mother during school hours, violating school policy. A police report states the administrator’s arm "inadvertently" contacted his hoodie near the neck area and immediately disengaged. No charges were filed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the administrator’s actions were intentional or accidental. The investigation has not determined if further disciplinary action will be taken. Additionally, the district has not disclosed if the employee’s reassignment is temporary or permanent.

The backstory:

Ky’lin and his friends were tossing ketchup packets in the cafeteria, leading to disciplinary action. When the administrator attempted to confiscate his phone, his mother, Ashley Griffin, was on the line and heard her son scream for help.

Ky’lin, who lost his father in 2020 and attends counseling, says the incident has made his emotional struggles worse.

What they're saying:

Ky’lin Williams said he and some friends were tossing ketchup packets around in the cafeteria and got in trouble. A school employee walked over and said he was going to be written up.

"I was like shocked, because I didn't do anything."

Ky’lin called his mom, Ashley Griffin, to tell her what had happened. However, students aren’t allowed to use their phones during school hours, so the school administrator started trying to confiscate the phone, the boy said.

"She grabbed my neck. And when I get scared, it's hard for me to breathe."

His mother was on the other end of the phone while this was happening.

"I hear screaming, ‘Mommy, Mommy, Mommy! Help me! She's choking me!'" she recalled tearfully.

A police report describes the incident as the administrator’s left arm "inadvertently contacted Ky’lin’s hoodie collar near his neck area. She immediately disengages."

That’s not how his mom sees it.

"He was choked," Griffin said. "He was battered."

She wanted to press charges, but police chose not to file, saying "It is not believed that [the administrator] had any intent to batter Ky’lin."

"Overall I'm just disgusted," Griffin said "I put my trust in them to take care of my child."

Ky’lin says he’s nervous now going back to school each day.

"Like scared and upset at the same time," he told FOX 35. "I'm worried I might run to her."

