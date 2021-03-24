Florida reports 5,143 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 30 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 5,143 on Wednesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 2,021,656.

Miami-Dade County reported the highest daily increase with 1,058 new cases Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Miami-Dade has seen 437,452 total cases and 5,751 deaths. Neighboring Broward County is second in total cases reported at 209,748 and 2,609 deaths, while Palm Beach County is third at 129,029 and 2,603 deaths.

As of Wednesday, Orange County was fourth statewide in total cases reported since the start of the pandemic at 121,173 and a total of 1,169 deaths. In Orange County, 262,039 total people have been vaccinated with 126,661 completing the vaccine series.

Across the state, the number of Florida resident deaths has reached 32,850, an increase of 94 since Tuesday's update. In addition, a total of 630 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Wednesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,883, with the state reporting a total of 82,997 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Advertisement

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 6%.

Osceola County reports the second-highest total cases reported among Central Florida counties at 38,968 and 473 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 37,103 cases and 700 deaths. Brevard County reports 36,548 total cases but has recorded more deaths at 792.

In North Central Florida, Marion County reports 28,732 and 910 deaths. As of Wednesday, 87,109 people had been vaccinated with 49,802 of those completing the vaccine series. Alachua County reports 23,098 and 255 deaths. As of Wednesday, 70,720 people had been vaccinated with 47,072 of those completing the vaccine series.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state with 5,205,239 having received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 2,666,831 have completed the two-dose vaccination series for Pfizer or Moderna, while 186,836: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.