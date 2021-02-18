Florida reports 5,117 new COVID-19 cases, 166 more deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,117 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That brings the statewide case total since the start of the pandemic to 1,849,744.

They also reported 166 more deaths, raising the death toll to 29,990.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. As of Thursday, 3,783,965 doses have been administered in Florida. That covers a total of 2,551,882 people, with 1,319,799 having received just a first dose and another 1,232,083 receiving the full series.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

