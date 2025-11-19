Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick indicted in alleged $5M FEMA fraud scheme

The Brief Federal prosecutors have indicted Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, accusing her of stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster funds. Authorities say she used some of the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign. Her office has not responded to requests for comment.



U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida is facing federal charges alleging she stole millions of dollars in disaster relief funds and used some of the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign, the Associated Press is reporting.

The Justice Department announced the indictment Wednesday, marking one of the most serious federal corruption accusations leveled against a sitting Florida lawmaker in recent years.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Cherfilus-McCormick stole roughly $5 million in excess Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) payments made to her family’s health care company.

The company had received the money through a federally funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract, and investigators allege she diverted a portion of those overpayments to her political campaign.

Prosecutors say the funds were routed into her 2021 election effort through candidate contributions, effectively disguising misused federal dollars as legitimate campaign financing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet detailed exactly how the alleged diversion of federal funds was carried out, who else might have been involved, or whether further charges could follow.

It is also unclear whether the congresswoman intends to remain in office while the case proceeds, and federal officials have not released the full charging document outlining each count against her.

The backstory:

Cherfilus-McCormick, a Democrat, won her seat in a competitive 2021 special election after several attempts to enter Congress.

Her family’s health care company played a significant role in her political identity, often highlighted in her campaign materials.

The indictment ties the alleged misconduct directly to that business, accusing her of leveraging emergency pandemic-related contracts to benefit her political ambitions.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the conduct outlined in the indictment, saying, "Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime. No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice."

The Associated Press reached out for comment from Cherfilus-McCormick’s Washington office. It was not immediately returned.