Florida refuses to bar unvaccinated students from school suffering a measles outbreak

The Brief Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is under fire for allowing unvaccinated students to attend school during a measles outbreak, contradicting CDC guidelines. Six students at Manatee Bay Elementary have contracted measles, and 33 others are unvaccinated. Health experts warn this decision could endanger vulnerable individuals and spread the virus further.



'We have a pandemic of science disinformation'

What we know:

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is facing criticism for allowing parents to decide whether unvaccinated children at Manatee Bay Elementary School should stay home during a measles outbreak.

This contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, which mandate exclusion for three weeks to contain the highly contagious disease. Six students have already contracted measles at the school, and 33 remain unvaccinated.

The Broward County school district has stated that the decision on mandatory exclusion rests with the state health department.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the six infected students were vaccinated, as officials have cited privacy concerns. Additionally, the state health department has not indicated if it plans to reconsider its stance if more cases emerge. Ladapo’s office has not responded to requests for comment on the criticism from health experts and national organizations.

The backstory:

Measles cases in the U.S. have been rising, with 35 cases already reported in 2024 compared to 58 in all of 2023. The virus spreads through coughing, sneezing, and lingering airborne particles. While measles vaccinations have dramatically reduced cases since the 1960s, misinformation has contributed to vaccine hesitancy. Florida law mandates vaccination for students but allows exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

What they're saying:

Dr. Rana Alissa, vice president of the American Academy of Pediatrics in Florida, criticized the decision.

"When you have an outbreak, to contain it you have to follow the public health and safety recommendations, not give people a choice. Frankly, giving people a choice is what got us here."

Epidemiologist Jodie Guest echoed concerns over vaccine misinformation.

"We have a pandemic of science disinformation."

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo defended the state’s position, stating in his letter to parents.

"Due to the high immunity rate in the community, as well as the burden on families and educational cost of healthy children missing school, the state health department is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance."

Big picture view:

This controversy highlights the broader debate over public health policies, parental rights, and vaccine skepticism. Florida’s approach to the outbreak reflects a pattern of state decisions favoring personal choice over federal health recommendations. Experts warn that failing to follow CDC protocols could prolong outbreaks and endanger vulnerable populations, including infants, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

