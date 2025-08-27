Florida reclassifies xylazine as controlled substance, keeps access for veterinarians

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has reclassified xylazine as a Schedule I controlled substance with an exemption for veterinary use. The move aims to prevent illicit abuse of the animal sedative while protecting access for farmers, ranchers, and veterinarians. Officials say the change will safeguard public safety and preserve a vital tool for livestock and wildlife care.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday that the state has moved to reclassify xylazine, an animal sedative, as a Schedule I controlled substance with an exemption for veterinary use.

What we know:

The change aims to block the drug’s illicit spread while ensuring farmers, ranchers and veterinarians can still access it to care for livestock and wildlife. Xylazine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is considered the safest sedative for cattle, horses, zoo animals and other large or wild animals.

"Florida farmers and ranchers depend on veterinarians having the tools they need to safely treat livestock," Uthmeier said in a statement. "By providing an exemption for xylazine for this limited purpose, we are protecting access for legitimate veterinary use while keeping this dangerous substance out of the hands of drug dealers and abusers."

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson backed the decision, saying it strikes a balance between protecting agriculture and stopping criminal misuse. "Drug abuse is not a victimless crime," Simpson said. "It robs children of parents, hurts our economy, and makes Floridians less free."

Under the new rule, only licensed veterinarians may prescribe and dispense xylazine. Farmers and ranchers must obtain it directly through veterinary care, and public sale or possession remains illegal. Regulators and law enforcement will now have enhanced authority to track distribution and prevent diversion into illicit markets.

State officials said the move will help safeguard public health while maintaining a critical tool for animal welfare and safety in Florida.