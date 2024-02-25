Florida Publix sells winning $3.75 million lottery ticket

article

A very lucky person is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from Publix in Florida.

If you recently purchased the Florida Lotto with Double Play, you'll want to check your ticket ASAP.

The winning $3.75 million ticket was sold at a Publix in West Palm Beach at 10130 Northlake Boulevard.

The winning numbers were announced on Saturday and are: 8, 9, 29, 36, 49, 51.

The next estimated jackpot drawing date is on February 28.

Just a few weeks ago on February 7, a $45 million winning lotto ticket was sold at a Florida liquor store.