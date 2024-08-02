Expand / Collapse search

Florida Publix sells 2 $30K winning lottery tickets for same drawing

Published  August 2, 2024 11:14am EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday night's drawing worth a combined $60,000 were sold at the same Publix in Tallahassee, according to the Florida Lottery. 

Both tickets, which are each worth $29,517.11, were purchased at the Publix location at 5678 Capital Circle Northwest. One of the Fantasy 5 tickets was a free, Quick Pick ticket, lottery officials said. 

There were two additional winning tickets in Thursday night's drawing. One of them was sold at a 7-Eleven in Orlando, while the other was bought at a Publix in Sanford. 

The winning numbers were 4-8-14-28-30. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. 

