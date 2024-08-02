Florida Publix sells 2 $30K winning lottery tickets for same drawing

Stream FOX 35:

Two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday night's drawing worth a combined $60,000 were sold at the same Publix in Tallahassee, according to the Florida Lottery.

Both tickets, which are each worth $29,517.11, were purchased at the Publix location at 5678 Capital Circle Northwest. One of the Fantasy 5 tickets was a free, Quick Pick ticket, lottery officials said.

There were two additional winning tickets in Thursday night's drawing. One of them was sold at a 7-Eleven in Orlando, while the other was bought at a Publix in Sanford.

The winning numbers were 4-8-14-28-30.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: