Florida prepares for impacts from Invest 94L, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring the development of Invest 94L in the Atlantic, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda in the coming days and could bring significant impacts to the Southeastern coast of the U.S.

Here's the latest on everything we know about the system.

Tracking Invest 94L

What we know:

The NHC is closely monitoring the development of Invest 94L in the Atlantic. Forecasters say there’s a high chance it will become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Imelda in the coming days, as well as impact the U.S. East Coast.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with the tropical wave, which is located near Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands. An area of low pressure is expected to form along the wave Friday when it moves near the Southeast Bahamas.

Invest 94L currently has an 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next seven days.

What's next:

This low is expected to become a tropical depression when it is in the vicinity of the Central and Northwest Bahamas later Friday or over the weekend, and then track northwestward or northward over the Southwestern Atlantic.

What impacts will Invest 94L bring to Florida?

Big picture view:

Regardless of development, forecasters say heavy rains and gusty winds are ongoing in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and it's likely to spread across the Bahamas and Eastern Cuba during the next couple of days. Interests in all of these areas should monitor the progress of the system.

Local perspective:

While there is significant uncertainty in the long-range track and intensity of the system, the chances of wind, rainfall and storm surge impacts for a portion of the Southeast U.S. coast during the next several days are increasing. Interests in this area should also monitor the progress of the system.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Dig deeper:

The peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was on Sept. 10, but the most active months are typically August, September and October.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.