Florida politicians lash out at Farmers Insurance over exit from state

Lawmakers are trying to find solutions after Farmers Insurance said it is leaving Florida. This is the fourth insurance company to leave Florida in the last year

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said farmers mishandled their exit and is vowing to investigate them.

"Farmers could have handled it differently, he said. "Now, there's a hundred thousand policyholders in the state full of questions, full of concerns. They feel vulnerable."

Democrats warn that unless more is done to fix Florida's volatile insurance market, more companies will leave.

Some options are still available for Farmers Insurance policyholders searching for coverage including All-State Insurance, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, and Florida Family Insurance among others. As a last resort, residents can turn to Citizens Property Insurance.