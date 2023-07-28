Florida woman's nephew shoots, kills her boyfriend at Casselberry apartment: police

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his aunt's boyfriend at a Seminole County apartment Thursday night.

Joel Ferrer, 22, remains on the run and is considered "armed and dangerous," the Casselberry Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an apartment at the Goldelm at Regency Oaks complex on Monarch Circle for a reported shooting.

Officers learned Ferrer – the nephew of the 32-year-old female resident – and the victim – the woman's live-in boyfriend – got into a heated argument because Ferrer was reportedly mishandling a handgun, police said.

That's when officers said Ferrer fired his gun at the victim, later identified as David Jackson, 41, before running off.

Pictured: David Jackson (victim) Credit: Casselberry Police Department

Jackson was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery after being hit several times by gunfire but ultimately died of his injuries.

Casselberry police obtained a warrant for Ferrer's arrest on a second-degree murder charge and law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him.

They are encouraging Ferrer to turn himself in.

Authorities are working on obtaining a photo of Ferrer to release to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.