Florida woman's nephew shoots, kills her boyfriend at Casselberry apartment: police
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his aunt's boyfriend at a Seminole County apartment Thursday night.
Joel Ferrer, 22, remains on the run and is considered "armed and dangerous," the Casselberry Police Department said in a news release.
Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to an apartment at the Goldelm at Regency Oaks complex on Monarch Circle for a reported shooting.
Officers learned Ferrer – the nephew of the 32-year-old female resident – and the victim – the woman's live-in boyfriend – got into a heated argument because Ferrer was reportedly mishandling a handgun, police said.
That's when officers said Ferrer fired his gun at the victim, later identified as David Jackson, 41, before running off.
Pictured: David Jackson (victim) Credit: Casselberry Police Department
Jackson was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery after being hit several times by gunfire but ultimately died of his injuries.
Casselberry police obtained a warrant for Ferrer's arrest on a second-degree murder charge and law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him.
They are encouraging Ferrer to turn himself in.
Authorities are working on obtaining a photo of Ferrer to release to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.