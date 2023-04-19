Florida police officer shot in face by suspect outside hospital: sheriff

A Florida police officer was shot in the face by a suspect outside a hospital Tuesday night, officials said.

The officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Sheriff TK Waters said in a news conference, which was posted on Facebook overnight.

Waters said security at Baptist Health South was made aware of a suspicious vehicle and called for backup when the suspect began driving around the parking lot at a high speed.

Eventually, the suspect, who was not immediately identified, shot outside his back window, striking a police officer, Waters said. Five police officers at the scene returned fire, killing the suspect.

The shooting marked the third JSO officer to be shot and fifth officer-involved shooting of 2023.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

An investigation is ongoing.