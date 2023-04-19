Florida police officer shot in face by suspect outside hospital: sheriff

Expand / Collapse search

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was shot by a suspect while in the parking lot of a Baptist Health hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, Tuesday night, according to Sheriff TK Waters. Other officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida police officer was shot in the face by a suspect outside a hospital Tuesday night, officials said.

The officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Sheriff TK Waters said in a news conference, which was posted on Facebook overnight. 

Waters said security at Baptist Health South was made aware of a suspicious vehicle and called for backup when the suspect began driving around the parking lot at a high speed. 

Eventually, the suspect, who was not immediately identified, shot outside his back window, striking a police officer, Waters said. Five police officers at the scene returned fire, killing the suspect. 

The shooting marked the third JSO officer to be shot and fifth officer-involved shooting of 2023. 

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol. 

An investigation is ongoing. 