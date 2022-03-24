Florida police officer rescues dog trapped in mud

A Central Florida officer came to the rescue of a dog that had got itself stuck neck-deep in mud.

The Palm Bay Police Department posted video and photos of the rescue on Facebook.

"This morning, we received a call from a citizen stating a dog appeared stuck in the mud in a canal off Minton Road," the department wrote on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the golden-colored dog trapped and unable to free itself.

"The water was cold, and it appeared the dog had been there for some time, worn out and tired."

That's when K9 Officer Carrol sprung into action!

The officer was able to lift the pooch out of the mud and carry the dog to shore where it was given some water.

The lucky dog is now back home with its owner.

